UPDATE 02/21/23 Tuesday was day two of the trial of Stetson Grant, a former Oneida Co Sheriff's deputy who was released by the department last year. Grant is being charged with multiple counts of stalking, misconduct in public duty and use of a dangerous weapon.
Today, more audio recordings of Grants interactions with the his alleged victim were heard throughout the proceedings. In the criminal complaint Grant is accused of harassing his spouse by calling here between 50 to 100 times.
In today's audio recordings the court heard some of those exchanges where Grant's spouse asked several times for him to leave, with him refusing to do so.
Newswatch 12 has previously reported that Grant faces 41 years in prison if convicted on all counts, however multiple of those counts were dropped yesterday, taking his maximum sentence down to 17 1/2 years.
