Trees for Tomorrow SPRINGs into community education events

EAGLE RIVER, Wis (WJFW) – Trees for tomorrow is a nonprofit that focuses on bringing outdoor education to Eagle River and the surrounding area. With the official start of spring less than a month away, staff at Trees for Tomorrow is putting the finishing touches on their spring calendar of events.
The first event is Maple Syrup Making which is happening on March 25 from 9am till noon. Participants can expect to learn how to tap trees, boil sap, and even filter and bottle the finished product.
The Home School Day Camp has been designed to give students who learn from home have the same opportunities for experiential learning as public school children. Beth Heft helps coordinate educational opportunities for Trees for Tomorrow and says she hopes the ag- appropriate curriculum helps give students a memorable experience. Home School students and their families can attend the camp on March 30 from 8:30am to 3:30pm. The day camp will be focusing on trees and forestry.
A little further out, and hopefully warmer; an expert led Birding Adventure is taking place on April 15 for adults and community members. Interested people can learn about the basics of birding from local birding expert Frank Schrover before taking a field trip to the Franklin Lake trail to test out their new identification skills.
On Earth Day (April 22) people can learn about composting. Todd Starling is an environmental educator with Trees for Tomorrow and says participants actually purchase a 128 gallon home composter from the facility and Todd will include a free seminar on how to compost at home.
For more information on the events or Trees for Tomorrow, check out the website here.