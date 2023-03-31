EAGLE RIVER, Wis (WJFW) – Trees for Tomorrow provides outdoor educational experience for residents of the Northwoods. The results of one of their community surveys showed there was a group they were not serving. They regularly provide classroom and outdoor education for area school districts, but kids who are home schooled don’t have those same opportunities.
Beth Heft is an outdoor educator with Trees for Tomorrow and she helped design the new Home School Day Camp for kids who are home schooled. Thursday March 30th was their first day camp.
Heft said, “This is an opportunity for them to come and see what trees for tomorrow does. Take advantage of our professional educators, get that outside educational learning, and also throw in some networking.”
The program had 15 families take part in classes that taught kids tree identification, how to make paper, and how to use math to estimate the height of a tree. Following the classroom instruction, students went outside to test their skills. They went through the Trees for Tomorrow campus, identifying conifer trees using a key and the characteristics of the trees.
This isn't the only day camp for home school kids, Heft says, "We’re going to have another one in August with a water theme and wetlands theme, and then we’re going to be doing another program again in December that’ll have a snow focus and a winter focus."