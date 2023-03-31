Weather Alert

...NEXT ROUND OF WINTRY WEATHER APPROACHES... .A second round of snow will arrive for tonight, as precipitation transitions over to a wintry mix from north-central WI southeastwards. Snow totals will be highest across far northern WI. Initial snow will likely be heavy and wet before gradually becoming relatively lighter as cold air pushes in from the northeast. Increasing winds overnight will likely create blowing and drifting snow, especially towards Saturday morning. A fairly sharp cutoff in snow totals is expected on the southern end of this system, mainly just northwest of the Fox Valley. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. Locally higher amounts up to 14 to 16 inches are possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&