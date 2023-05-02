Lyme disease is the most common tickborne illness in the world.
In Wisconsin the main carrier for the disease is the deer tick.
In tonight’s edition of Feel Great Today we are talking about the signs and symptoms of Lyme disease and how soon you should seek treatment.
“If you remove a deer tick you want to monitor for signs of Lyme disease. the most commonly known sign of Lyme is the bullseye rash or a target rash,” said Ashley Johnson is a nurse practitioner with the Aspirus Tick-Borne Illness Center in Woodruff.
Ticks contract Lyme disease from animals they feed on like the white-footed mouse.
Johnson says younger ticks are more likely to spread Lyme disease.
“The nymphs are really the culprit for spreading Lyme disease because they are so small. they are most active in the spring and early summer. so, a lot of our acute Lyme cases tend to be early summer to mid-summer because it takes a while for symptoms to develop.”
There are a wide variety of Lyme disease symptoms, but Johnson says the most telling sign is a rash that can appear anywhere from 3 to 30 days after tick removal.
“Other symptoms would include joint pain that migrates around. you can get swelling of the joints you can get muscle pain, headaches, fever. brain fog or confusion, tingling and numbness. there’s a variety of symptoms,” said Johnson.
If you remove a tick and develop any symptoms, Johnson recommends seeing a specialist as soon as possible.
“The sooner you can get treatment the better. The sooner you can recognize what’s going on and identify the risk factors the less risk you have of having persistent symptoms.”
Johnson says if it is Lyme disease, it can be treated with a course of antibiotics.
If symptoms persist after treatment, you could have long term Lyme disease.
“There is help out there. There is hope and healing. Even though you may feel that you’re lost and helpless there is providers out there who do care who are there to help and there is a light out there at the end of the tunnel.”