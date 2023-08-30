Wis. (WJFW)- Labor Day is Monday September 4th and for some this means a longer weekend. This might also be the last weekend for summer activities before the start of school; And if you are unsure of what to do travel Wisconsin has some ideas.
“Well Labor day kinda marks the unofficial end to summer but we have a long 3 day weekend to soak in the very best of summer and make some lasting memories, there’s lots of ways to do that in Wisconsin,” said Anne Sayer the Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
Many events are happening around the state Labor Day weekend and with students soon to be spending more time inside at school, getting outside is important.
Some event and activity ideas include:
Bristol Renaissance Faire, Taste of Madison, Midwest championship sheep dog trial, as well as visiting one of Wisconsin's many unique and beautiful natural trails and parks for camping, hiking, biking and horseback riding. As well as getting out on a lake or river to enjoy the water.
“One way to do that is on our waterways, we are a paddlers paradise here in Wisconsin, the state is surrounded by a thousand miles of great lakes and Mississippi river shoreline, we are criss crossed by 84,000 miles of rivers and streams,” said Sayer.
Taking time to be active with family and friends can help to benefit a person’s wellbeing.
“One thing we’ve learned in recent years is that folks just so truly value that time with friends and family and when you make that intentional pause to make space for, for just enjoying what it’s all about right food and arts and outdoors and friends and family and even time alone, it’s really good for your soul, it’s good for the economy and now is the time to do it," said Sayer.
Anyone who would like more information on activities or events to do this Labor Day weekend can visit travelwisconsin.com