ARBOR VITAE - An Oneida County snowmobile trail is on the verge of being closed because of off-trail riding. The announcement came from the Cross Country Cruisers Facebook page.
The trail from the 47 trail to Stack's Bay on Lake Minocqua is in danger of being closed. The town is looking to shut down the trail because of the off-trail riders.
Currently steps are in the making to close the trail down, though Cross Country is looking to keep that from happening.
Riding off trail is considered criminal trespassing. If riders are caught riding on private property, prosecutors are ready to prosecute to the full extent of the law.
There is no word on what the trail reroute would look like if the original trail got shut down.