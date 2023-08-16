STELLA, Wis (WFJW) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Department of Health Services (DHS) held a town hall meeting for residents of Stella, just East of Rhinelander. The meeting was to inform the public about the ongoing PFAS testing in the area and to provide guidance for private well owners to remedy their contaminated wells. This was the first meeting held since January 2023.
Since then, the state has taking various steps to assist residents with PFAS contamination. They have provided voluntary sampling of private water supplies in the town of Stella, extending the testing radius multiple times. They have been providing bottled drinking water to 41 households since the contamination was discovered. They are providing financial assistance via the Well Compensation Grant Program. In the months of June and July (2023) the DNR sampled 22 sites in lakes and rivers near Stella including the Moen Chain of Lakes, the Pelican and Wisconsin Rivers, and Snowden and Spur Lakes. Fish were also collected from Moen Lake (Fifth Lake).
For more information on PFAS Contamination in Stella, visit the DNR’s website here.