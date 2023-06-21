The town of Nokomis sits just north of Tomahawk and is known for Lake Nokomis.
During the summer the 23-hundred-acre flowage is full of boaters often traveling to popular restaurants along its shore.
This year lake residents have been upset about the potential addition of a 400-site campground. But the town announced a compromise has been reached.
The property owner put in an application to create a campground, but nearby residents were worried about the noise and water pollution. Nokomis town government made a recommendation to the owner to put in a subdivision instead and the owner agreed.
Nokomis town chairman Gary Luedke said that the land will instead become around 20 individual parcels. Luedke told WJFW that he thinks this is the best solution and the move will add to the town's property tax base.