RHINELANDER (WJFW) - One person has been arrested in Oneida County for election fraud.
James Staskiewicz, 69, from Newbold, is facing multiple charges including seven counts of forgery, one count election fraud and one count of misconduct in public office.
Staskiewicz is a supervisor for the Town of Newbold. He was arrested today in connection with his effort to run for reelection.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Staskiewicz admitted to having forged signatures on his campaign papers.
Staskiewicz will be in court on Feb 9 at 1:15 p.m. in Branch II of the Oneida County Courthouse.
