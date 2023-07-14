Dozens of people were in attendance last night as members of the Lincoln County board debated whether to offer permits for a potential railyard in the Town of Merrill.
Praire River Junction is a company that owns a plot of land off Duginski Rd. just west of County Highway K. They are seeking to a conditional use permit on the property in case they do eventually decide a railyard should be developed there.
Residents at the meeting argued that if developed, the yard would have many negative effects on the area from lowering property values to potential environmental damages.
The Lincoln County Land Services Committee ultimately decided to wait before they send this proposal to the full county board and requested more information on the subject.