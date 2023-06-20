LAC DU FLAMBEAU - The town of Lac du Flambeau says they are ready and willing to mediate the ongoing road dispute with the Lac du Flambeau tribe.
LDF has released a question-and-answer explainer on their website describing several aspects in the negotiation.
In the explainer they say that as of June 1st, the Town has communicated their desire for mediation to the tribe's attorney. This means bringing in a third party to work toward a solution.
According to the town, the tribe is pursuing an annual permitting system for the roads going forward, but that is a policy which the town says is not within their jurisdiction.