The U.S. Government is suing the Town of Lac Du Flambeau over the easement dispute that has been ongoing in the area. The lawsuit was filed this week in the Western Wisconsin District Court.
Court documents say that the town had gained Right of Way for the four Lac Du Flambeau roads but never attempted to renew them before they expired.
The government is looking for the court to consider the town's actions trespassing, award damages to the tribe for use of the roads, and possibly eject the town from tribal lands if an agreement is not reached.
The Tribe blocked access to the roads for nearly six weeks earlier this year. A temporary agreement was made to keep the roads open for up to 90 days in March. That agreement is set to expire June 9th.