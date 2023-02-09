TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- While Tomahawk may have been overlooked in a strong Great Northern Conference this season, they have overproduced. The Hatchets have had a solid season so far, holding a 16-5 overall record and finishing tied for third in the regular season standings in the Great Northern Conference. The Hatchets had a halt in their momentum when they were upset by Antigo in the first round of the Great Northern Conference tournament, but have not let that loss affect them in any way.
Since that loss, Tomahawk has won three-straight games, outscoring opponents 24-4 in the process. One of those wins includes a home win against Waupaca to advance to the Great Northern Conference consolation final, where they will take on Northland Pines. Before that game, though, Tomahawk looked to make it four wins in a row when they played their final regular season game at Sara Park Arena, hosting Burnett Blizzard.
Burnett has had themselves a solid season as well. The Blizzard finished the fourth best independent team, and held a 5-18 overall record. However, they were also on the wrong end of an eight-game losing streak, so they needed a win on Thursday in the biggest way possible.
It looked like they were going to get it, as a miscue from Tomahawk led to an early 1-0 lead for Burnett. However, all that did was anger the Hatchets, and they were able to respond. The first response came from Austin lamer, who scored his first goal of the night to tie it up at one. Then, Jonah Dickens put the Hatchets on top with his first goal of the night via a deflection. Tomahawk didn't look back from there, as the Hatchets scored 13 unanswered goals to go on and win it 13-0.
This win makes it four in a row for Tomahawk, and they got some much needed momentum before their consolation finals game against Northland Pines. The Hatchets improve to 17-5 on the season, and looked like a force to be reckoned with in the process just in time for the playoffs.
Burnett falls to 5-19 on the season, and have now lost nine games in a row. The Blizzard will look to snap that losing streak and get back in the win column when they take on Hayward.
Tomahawk will look to make it five wins in a row and leave Medford with a Great Northern Conference consolation prize. That game against Northland Pines will be at the Simek Recreation Center on Saturday.