TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW)- Tomahawk's volleyball team had a stellar season last year. The Hatchets swept the Great Northern Conference, won the WIAA Regional final and were WIAA Sectional runner-ups in 2022 lead by star senior and Great Northern Conference Player of the Year Meghan Scholz en route to a 26-7 record and one win away from a state birth.
But, Meghan and her sister Mackenzie have graduated, and there is a new head coach leading the way, so the Hatchets will look to meet high expectations with a new look team.
Katie Denton is in as head coach for the hatchet volleyball team, and with over 20 years of experience, she knows the expectation and the winning culture on the court. because of this, she's ready to find who the next star play maker is to help her lead the way.
"Lucky for me, this is my first year with them [Meghan and Mackenzie Scholz], so I don't feel the loss as much as they do," said Denton. "I'm really excited about getting lots of people opportunities to be the play makers, and I think it's going to be a group effort."
One of the seniors on the team, Macy Jankiewicz, is looking to step up and fill the shoes left behind by the star sisters. She says that in her attempt to do so, she has utilized many hours of practice and team bonding to try and rally her team.
"It starts here in the gym," said Jankiewicz. "We've been practicing really hard everyday, really pushing ourselves. This year, we're being really close as a team, and I think that's going to help us, because we all have each other that we can lean on."
Tomahawk has already competed in some non-conference games this season, and hold a 3-4 overall record. The Hatchets will be back on the court this weekend for a varsity quad match at D.C. Everest and they'll start conference play September 5th when they take on Antigo.