TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- It was a beautiful day Monday afternoon for a Great Northern Conference softball doubleheader between Northland Pines and Tomahawk. The Hatchets have a 4-11 overall season record while Northland Pines is 1-13. They were looking to sweep the Eagles Monday to start up a four-game winning streak. While the Eagles have been struggling to secure another win, they were hopeful coming into this doubleheader.
The Eagles started the game strong, scoring first with pitcher Savanna Satterburg. However the Hatchets responded with a big play from Khianna Vacho scoring an RBI double.
The Hatchets take the first game 18-8 and the second one 14-4 sweeping the Eagles.
Tomahawk will play Marathon for their last game of the regular season on Tuesday. This was Northland Pines final game.