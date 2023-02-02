TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- Tomahawk boys basketball has had an underwhelming season so far. The Hatchets are 3-13 overall and winless in conference games. They were on a four-game losing streak, needing a win in the biggest way. However, they had an opportunity on Thursday to get that win, hosting Elcho at home.
Elcho is no joke, though, and wouldn't go down without a fight. The Hornets were 8-8, looking to get above .500 for the season. Elcho is also in fourth place in a tough Northern Lakes Conference that has no shortage of talent and are riding a three-game winning streak.
In a close game, Tomahawk was able to snap their losing streak and come away with the win. The Hatchets took down Elcho at home, 58-49.
Tomahawk snaps their three-game losing streak with the win, and improve to 4-13 overall on the season. Elcho's winning streak ended with the loss, and they fall to 8-9 overall, falling below .500 on the season.
Elcho will look to get back in the win column when they travel to Merrill on Friday. Tomahawk will look to capitalize off of their win when they travel to Medford on Friday for a matchup with the Great Northern Conference leading Raiders.
