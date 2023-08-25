MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - It was a battle of 0-1 teams when the Tomahawk Hatchets came to Incrediblebank Field to take on the Thunderbirds. It was a defensive battle from the beginning with neither offense able to take control. However Tomahawk did enough to put themselves in a position to win and did not look back from there and won the game 7-0. With the win, Tomahawk improves to 1-1 on the season with their next game at Kingdom Prep Lutheran next week. With the loss, Lakeland Union falls to 0-2 on the season. They will look to get back to winning was as they host hosting Mosinee.