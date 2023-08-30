TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW)- They say the hardest win to earn is your first, and Tomahawk head coach Dewey Reilly proved that, but he's now on the board. After going up 21-0 in Week 1 against Rhinelander at home, it looked like coach Reilly and Tomahawk were about to start the season 1-0. However, the Hodags started a miraculous comeback and went on to take down the hatchets to avenge last season's opening week loss.
Then, in Week 2, Tomahawk was looking to stop another Great Northern Conference team from avenging a loss to the Hatchets in 2022 in Lakeland Union. That game saw a Tomahawk team that we expected from the start: an old-school, defensive minded team. Tomahawk was able to use their defense to shut out the T-Birds and get the 7-0 win.
While the win was great for Tomahawk because it was their first of the season as a team and brought their record back to .500, it was special for head coach Dewey Reilly, who earned his first career win as a head coach as a result. Coach Reilly is glad he got the win, but is more proud of his team for showcasing their defense and resiliency.
"It's a great game against a close rival to come out with a 7-0 win," said Reilly. "That's old school football, and getting back to bending but not breaking, and starting to implement that sense of resiliency."
Coach Reilly's first win as a head coach was great, but it was even more special to do it for the school he graduated from and is a member of their athletic wall of fame.
"To be able to come back to my hometown community and give back is one of the main reasons I came back to Tomahawk," said Reilly. "My dad was a local dentist in town, and my brother is my partner. We came back, and this is kind of what we wanted to do."
Coach Reilly will look for career win number two on Friday when his team travels to Wisconsin Dells to take on Kingdom Prep Lutheran.