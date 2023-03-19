TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - The Tomahawk Figure Skating Club wrapped up their final show of the season today performing "The Good, The Bad, The End". The club features 45 members and each one of them have been working extremely hard for the last 5 months, learning new skills, developing old skills and working on show routines. Erin Ray the president of the club says its amazing to how much they have grown. "Its wonderful my daughter has been in skating for a couple years now and just to see the growth of her and all of her friends and the new skaters that come on the ice and by show time can put on a little performance is great," said Erin Ray.
Spectators had the opportunity to see 31 routines during the show, Erin says that it takes a lot of discipline to be a figure skater. "I could definitely not do what these kids do, said Erin. "Their talents amaze me they’re great at getting up after a fall and just keep going and getting it till its right," she added. All the proceeds made from the event will go towards maintaining the ice rink at the SARA Park Arena.
