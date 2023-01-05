Tomahawk FCCLA Blood Drive

TOMAHAWK, Wi (WJFW)-
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a student organization that focuses on making a difference in their communities.
FCCLA advisor Allison Ewart explains students have the opportunity to take part in their choice of service projects. Joseph Jones and Marie Weizenicker organized Thursday’s blood drive at Tomahawk High School, the school’s first since 2020. The blood drive is part of the club’s community service project to promote and publicize FCCLA.
“The overall purpose of this blood drive is to get students within our school and staff interested in donating blood and to learn more about it,” said Jones.
The overall goal for the blood drive was to collect 35 units, and with 43 people pre-registered for the event, the goal is will within reach.
“They had to set it all up with the American Red Cross. Do an assembly with the students introduce the blood drive to them, let them know how it all goes, get all the students signed up. Make the schedule for today, and then be in here all day long today working the blood drive and helping the donors,” said Ewart.
Although this project is complete, the students will get to present their project at a regional FCCLA competition in February. Tomahawk FCCLA wants to thank Kwik Trip, Pizza Hut, Subway, and Reyes Coca Cola for their donations to the blood drive.