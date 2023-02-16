TOMAHAWK - Tomahawk has a new top location for where they may put a new fire station.
The City of Tomahawk ad-hoc committee has been studying the possibility of a new station and ranked three possible locations and designs for the new building.
At Wednesday night's meeting, the members favored a city owned property on South Tomahawk Avenue where the current city yard waste site sits.
The city also floated the ideas of expanding the current fire station and re-purposing the former Lincoln Industries building on Kaphaem Road.
Rough cost estimates put the cost between 8-9 million Formal approval and future steps will be decided by the city's finance committee and common council.