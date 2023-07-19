“I really like acting,” said Everett Hau, the actor who plays the Big Bad Wolf and Cat in Tomahawk Community Theater’s Summer Youth Program’s production of “The Fairy Tale Network. “And there hasn't been something that allows me to act.”
Hau’s school’s summer theater program has been closed since the pandemic, so, when he found out that the Tomahawk Community Theatre was offering a summer youth program, he knew this was his big break.
“I'm so excited to see everybody's reaction to this,” said Hau. “I mean, I've made one person laugh, I've made two people laugh, and now I get to make a whole crowd laugh.”
He plays both the cat and B.B. Wolf in the Fairy Tale Network…a comedy that puts a fresh spin on traditional fairy tales.
“There's all kinds of sports for baseball, and so forth,” said Terry Bucaro, the Co-Chairperson of the Tomahawk Community Theater. “And then the kids when they get to high school are familiar with that. But nothing really for the performing arts.”
The play is sponsored by the Tomahawk Community Theater, and is put on by eleven young actors and directed by teenagers from the Tomahawk High School Theater program.
“Working with kids attention span to just say, okay, come back now. It's just really fun to try to like, get them interacting with you and with each other,” said Kailey Cerny and Ella Hilgendorf, the co-directors of the play.
For the young actors, the stage offers an opportunity to embrace their inner drama queen.
“I feel like this is good for me, because it brings me out of my comfort zone,” said Simon Campbell, one of the three blind mice. “Because I mean, I'm usually not, I'm usually not good in front of a big crowd.”
While they are also learning the ins and outs of the profession.
“The whole thing about showbiz is you need to go out there and you get to be someone you aren't in real life and show other people how you could be and everyone gets to enjoy your presence,” said Hau.