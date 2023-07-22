Tomahawk Airport hosts Northern Lights Fly In

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - This weekend, the TKV Tomahawk Airport hosted the Northern Lights Fly In. The event was headlined by their flyover planes and different types of paramotors. Pilots from all over the state came together to have some fun as well as spread awareness for their profession.
“Paramotors are like hot air balloons if you think of it that way," said Weaver. "It’s got to be low winds like 8 mile an hour or less is perfect. You do want a little bit because no wind makes it tougher.”
Wendy Weaver says that being a part of the paramotor community is more than a hobby it's a lifestyle.
“You want to see what everybody else's rigs are," said Weaver. "So you kind of compare and see where they’ve put lights on their motor or how they’ve got their system set up, and then before you know it you are spending more money because you leave and you want to put more stuff on your motor and change things up a bit. But, it’s a lot of fun to sit and hang out with everybody and talk.”
The North Central Wisconsin EAA Ultralight chapter has several events throughout the year. More information can be found on their website chapters.eaa.org.