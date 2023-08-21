PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WJFW)- Taking part in outdoor activities is one of the best ways for a person to remain active; And in Price County there is a special place for people to do so.
Timm’s hill located in Price County is Wisconsin’s highest geographic point above sea level. It is also a great place for people to spend a day in the Northwoods.
“There’s visitors everyday that come through here from all over the state, and all over the country it’s amazing how many people actually visit the highest point,” said Joe Grapa the Price County Forest and Parks Administrator.
Timm’s hill located south of highway 86, off of County RR is one of 8 County parks managed by Price County that has many activities for visitors to enjoy.
“Snowmobile trail comes through here in the winter, there’s groomed skiing and snowshoeing trails, hikers and bikers, the Timm’s hill national trail,” said Grapa.
Timm’s hill was claimed to be the state’s highest point in the 1960’s measuring in at 1951.5 feet above sea level.
“This was found to be the highest point by 20 some feet and then actually the second highest point is just a few miles away south of here," said Grapa.
“Take a walk and see a little bit of nature and enjoy the view, you can see 40 miles from the tower once you go up to the top," said Grapa.
The park opened in 1983 and is open year-round with no cost of admission