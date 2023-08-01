Wisconsin Representative Tom Tiffany has signaled that won't be running against Tammy Baldwin for her senate seat.
Tiffany announced the decision in an interview with the Northwoods River News Tuesday.
Instead, the representative says he will focus on re-election for his 7th district house seat.
Tiffany is now the second Wisconsin representative to turn down a run against Baldwin. Representative Mike Gallagher who represents the Green Bay area turned down a chance to run earlier this year.
Currently the only candidates to announce their candidacy are Madison businessman Eric Hovde, Franklin businessman Scott Mayer and former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.