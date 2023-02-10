FLORENCE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Ever since Three Lakes' girls basketball team fell to 8-8 back in January, the Bluejays have been as hot as ever. Bouncing back from a 62-22 loss to Crandon, Three Lakes has won four-straight games, including two tough road wins against Crivitz and Antigo and a conference win at home against Elcho. That winning streak has propelled Three Lakes to a 12-8 record this season and a 4-4 record in the Northern Lakes Conference. The Bluejays were tied with Florence for third place in the conference, and the tiebreaker would be held between the two schools at Florence High School on Friday.
The team tied with Three Lakes, Florence, has had a great season. Junior Isabella Millan scored her 1,000th career point earlier in the year, and the Bobcats have put together some impressive wins this season as well. Overall, Florence was 13-7 on the season and 4-4 in the Northern Lakes Conference before their game on Friday.
Three Lakes jumped out to an early lead in this game, with big time buckets from Karlee Weavers to get things started. However, the dynamic duo from Florence of Isabella Millan and Kamdan Johnson were able to help the Bobcats claw their way back into this game. A strong second half performance from Weavers was just enough to give Three Lakes the tough conference win on the road, taking down Florence 61-44.
Four Bluejays were in double-figures for scoring in this game. Karlee Weavers led the team with 23 points, followed by Kaya Szews with 12 and Jenna Erikson and Kallie Volk each dropping 10 to help Three Lakes come away with the win. Weavers had her second 20+ point performance this week, and has been a key factor in the Bluejays' now five-game winning streak.
With the win, Three Lakes improves to 13-8 on the season, and are now above .500 in the Northern Lakes Conference, making their record 5-4 in conference games. After taking down Florence, they have now also secured the third spot in the Northern Lakes Conference standings, which is significant because the top two teams in that conference are Crandon and Laona/Wabeno, two of the top teams in the state.
Florence falls to 13-8 this season, the same record as Three Lakes. However, they drop to 4-5 in conference play, which relinquishes the tie that they had with Three Lakes, and the Bobcats now sit in fourth place in the Northern Lakes Conference.
Three Lakes will look to make it six wins in a row when they play their final game of the regular season on February 17th at home against Northern Lakes Conference opponent Goodman-Pembine.
Florence will look to bounce back from their two-game losing streak when they host Niagara on Tuesday in a Valentine's Day classic on the hardwood.