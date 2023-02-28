THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)-Three Lakes had the pleasure of hosting the first round of tournament play Tuesday night where they faced off with Lena. Three Lakes was granted the number two seed with their 15-7 overall record and ranked second in the Northern Lakes Conference. Lena on the other hand hasn’t had the best run this season, coming into this game 1-23.
Lena came out with lots of energy in the first minutes of the game. The Wildcats got on the board first with two-points but the Bluejays made no hesitation in catching up. Toby Volkmann passed to Jared Kaufman to put Three Lakes on the board and tie the game at 2.
The Bluejays pull away from the Wildcats and win the game 82 to 24.
Three Lakes will look to play the winner of Elcho, and Suring on March 3rd.