THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander and Three Lakes squared off in a Northern Lakes-Great Northern Conference battle for bragging rights at Three Lakes High School.
The Hodags came into this matchup with a 5-10 record overall, and were fourth place in the Great Northern Conference with a 3-3 record, sitting right at .500 in conference play. Three Lakes was 7-6 overall, just one game above .500 and tied for third place in the Northern Lakes Conference with Florence. Both Florence and Three Lakes held a 3-3 record in conference games.
This game saw a lot of action on all sides of the ball. On offense, Hodags Morgan Van Zile and Ava Lamers were able to score from everywhere. However, Three Lakes was always there with a counter-attack, turning defense into offense as many times as they could. Those counter-attacks were just enough to get the win, 64-55, to give Three Lakes bragging rights for the rest of the season. Kallie Volk led the scoring for Three Lakes with 16 points, followed by Kaya Szews and Karlee Weavers with 15 points each.
This win got Three Lakes back in the win column following their 41-24 loss to Laona/Wabeno at Laona High School on Tuesday. They improve their overall record to 8-6 on the season. This game was the first of a five-game homestead for Three Lakes. They'll be back on the hardwood just one day after their win, when they host Lena on Saturday. Tip-off will be at 5:00 p.m. at Three Lakes High School.
Rhinelander falls to 5-11 on the season, and have now lost two games in a row. The Hodags will look to get back in the win column when they travel to Wausau for a matchup with Wausau East on Thursday in a Great Northern-Wisconsin Valley Conference showdown.
Submit story ideas to smayer@wjfw.com