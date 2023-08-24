EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW)- While it was Northland Pines' season opener on Thursday, Three Lakes has already experienced a tough Great Northern Conference team this season, dropping their season opener to Lakeland Union 5-2 on Tuesday. The Bluejays were looking to avenge that loss, and do that by taking down a GNC team on the road.
It was Northland Pines, though, who started this game out hot. Mason Jahnke scored the first goal of the game to put the Eagles up 1-0. However, Tobias Volkmann responded, and is looking to improve on his already impressive 35 goals from last season, as he netted his third goal of 2023 to tie it up.
That sparked some offense from both teams, but Three Lakes was able to come away with the win, 4-3 to get their first win on the season.
With the win, Three lakes improves to 1-1 on the season, earning their first win. They'll look to make it two wins in a row on Saturday when they travel to Amherst.
Northland Pines drops their season opener, and are now 0-1 on the year. They'll look to get their first win of the season on Tuesday, when they travel to Minocqua to take on Lakeland Union in their conference opener.
Submit story ideas to smayer@wjfw.com