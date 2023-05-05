LAONA, Wisc. (WJFW)- For the second time this season, Laona/Wabeno and Three Lakes faced off in softball. In their first game, the Rebels got the win in Three Lakes, 7-5, stealing a conference win on the road. Now, the two teams squared off in Laona on Friday, and this matchup did not disappoint.
Coming into this matchup, Laona/Wabeno held a 5-6 record, looking to get to .500 overall this season. In conference games, the Rebels were a perfect 4-0, sitting at the top of the Northern Lakes Conference standings. They also came into this matchup fresh off of a four-game winning streak.
Three Lakes came into this matchup with a 2-7 overall record and a two-game losing streak. In conference play, the Bluejays were 1-3, sitting in fifth place in the Northern Lakes Conference standings. However, the first time these two teams played was a close matchup, so don't expect Three Lakes to back down from a fight.
That's exactly what they did. Three Lakes started this game out hot, going up 5-0 after the first inning, taking control of this game. however, Laona/Wabeno responded with some runs of their own, and came back right away. The WIAA regulated seven innings was not enough to contain these two teams, as they were tied at the end of regulation, so they headed to extra innings. After nine innings, a full Major League Baseball game's length, Three Lakes was able to come out on top, winning it 9-8.
With the win, Three Lakes snaps their two-game losing streak. They improve to 3-7 overall this season, and 2-3 in conference games. Laona/Wabeno suffers their first conference loss of the season, putting them now at 4-1 in the Northern Lakes Conference. Overall, the Rebels fall to 5-7 on the season, and snap their four-game winning streak.
Three Lakes will look to make it two wins in a row on Monday, when they take on Northland Pines in Eagle River in a non-conference matchup. Laona/Wabeno will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday, when they head to Elcho to take on a Northern Lakes Conference opponent in the Hornets.