THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- No, you're not experiencing déjà vu, Three Lakes and Elcho squared off for the third time this season. Three Lakes took the first two matchups, 55-51 at Elcho and 66-45 at Three Lakes. However, this matchup proved to be the most important out of the trilogy. It's important because the winner of this game can end their rival's season with a win. Elcho took down Suring in the opening round, while Three Lakes downed Lena to get to this Friday matchup.
Three Lakes had a great regular season, holding a 16-7 record coming into this matchup. The Bluejays also finished second in the Northern Lakes Conference, holding an 8-2 record. Their opponent and Northern Lakes Conference rival, Elcho, also had a solid season. The Hornets came into this matchup with a 12-12 record, looking to stay above .500 on the season. They also finished in fifth place in the Northern Lakes Conference.
This one came down to the wire. A big second half comeback for Elcho made it seem like they would pull off the upset. However, Three Lakes was able to stay strong and take the series sweep, winning this one 48-42.
This win improves Three Lakes' record to 17-7 on the season, and they advance to the WIAA Regional Finals as a result. They will take on Gillett in the next round, who took down Northern Lakes Conference team Laona/Wabeno to get there. Elcho's season comes to an end with the loss. The Hornets finish with a 12-13 record on the season.
Submit story ideas to smayer@wjfw.com