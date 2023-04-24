THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- Three Lakes High School track and field star Gus Fink put the pen to paper on Monday to make his commitment to the South Dakota School of Mines official. Fink will be throwing for the Hardrockers, which is something he excels at for the Bluejays. Fink is also a three sport athlete, competing in football, wrestling and track and field for the Bluejays.
He is a two-time All-Northern Lakes Conference selection in track and field, and qualified for state in the 2022 season for discus. He also won the Northern Lakes Conference in shotput in 2021 and 2022. To go along with his accolades in throwing, he also won the conference in 2022 for discus as well. Fink also holds the school records for the discus throw.
While track and field is his favorite sport to compete in, it's not his only sport that he dominated in for the Bluejays. Fink was an exceptional wrestler as well for Three Lakes. In 2023, he qualified for the state tournament in the heavyweight division. During his career, he totaled 97 wins, and was a four-time sectional qualifier. Fink was also a four-time All-Northern Lakes Conference selection, with him receiving the honors in 2020 at 195 pounds, 2021 and 2022 at 220 pounds and 2023 as a heavyweight.
Even though Fink is one of the top athletes in Three Lakes High School history, it's his off-the-field resume that impresses the most. Fink was honored as one of the top32 student athletes in the state last week by the WIAA, to go along with his teammate Kallie Volk. Fink is an honor roll student, volunteer firefighter and youth wrestling coach to help impact the community in a positive manner.
Fink will attend the South Dakota School of Mines to throw for the Hardrockers, but will also be there to study industrial engineering as well. He is grateful for the opportunity, and is happy to be competing in the sport he loves at the next level.
"I'm pretty excited," said Fink. "I absolutely love throwing and track, so I'm excited to go out there and throw for a college league team. I just enjoy throwing a lot more, I think. Throwing is one of the sports I identify most with, so that's why I picked throwing."
Gus knew he wanted to be a thrower ever since 6th grade. Once he got the hang of it, he knew he was destined for greatness, and how has the chance to compete in the sport he loves at a higher level.
"Ever since then, I've just really liked throwing," said Fink. "I'm not the fastest guy, and I can't jump the highest, but throwing is a good thing where you can organize a lot of technique. A beautiful throw is just always something that feels good and is good to have."
Gus is still throwing for Three Lakes this year, and is looking to make another run at the state meet June 2-3 in LaCrosse.