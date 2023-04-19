THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- Student-athletes from around the state are being recognized for the prestigious 2023 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's Statewide Scholar Athlete Award. The top 32 finalists were determined by four girls, and four boys from each WIAA divisions. Three Lakes' Kallie Volk and Augustus Fink were listed amongst the 32 finalists.
Augustus Fink earned a 3.74 GPA and has nine letters across football, wrestling and track and field. Earning him the team MVP award his senior year. On top of Fink being a great athlete, he's also excels academically. Including the role of president two years and vice president two years. Fink has signed to South Dakota School of Mines wanting to study engineering.
Fink is an outstanding athlete, but he knows that athletics doesn't always set up your future. He put academics first and thinks about older him.
"I believe that academics are a really important part of your life, if you’re eventually going to get a job, it’s not a safe goal to think oh I’m just going to be a professional athlete," said Fink. "It’s definitely always good to have academics with your athletics."
Kallie Volk has earned 10 letters across four sports including cross country, volleyball, basketball and track and field. She's a three-time letter winner and competed her way to state championship in an individual event as a junior. Volk also ranked first in her class academically. She's a four-year member of the student council serving as the president, and vice president. Volk speaks about going the extra degree to set herself up for success. She believes athletics helps academics and vice versa.
"Making sure you’re pushing yourself in both realms, just you want to be the greatest student and athlete that you can," said Volk. "You can have a successful athletic career and academic career."
The 2023 WIAA Scholar Athlete Finalists will be recognized at an awards ceremony Sunday, May 7th at the Hilton Garden Inn in Wausau.