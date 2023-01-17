LAONA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Three Lakes traveled to Laona High School to play Laona/Wabeno. The Bluejays are ranked number two in the Northern Lakes Conference while the Rebels are number 3.
Three Lakes came out fast and aggressive with their defense not letting Laona/Wabeno score easily. The Bluejays had a 4-1 conference record coming off of a win last game to Goodman/Pembine.
Three Lakes won this close game 55-52 improving their record to 9-3. This is Laona/Wabeo's second loss to Three Lakes this season
Three Lakes will travel again to play Watersmeet while Laona/Wabeno will hit the road to face off with Crandon.