Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG EXPECTED OVERNIGHT INTO EARLY TUESDAY... Patchy dense fog, with visibilities of 1/4 mile or less, may develop in Eagle River, Rhinelander, Tomahawk, Merrill and Antigo overnight. The patchy dense fog is expected to continue through 8 am or 9 am Tuesday before lifting. Motorists traveling across the region overnight can expect rapidly changing and poor visibilities at times. Remember to turn on your low-beam headlights and keep extra distance between you and the car in front of you.