LAONA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Three Lakes traveled to Laona to play Laona/Wabeno in a Northern Lakes Conference match up. Three Lakes was on a eight-game undefeated win streak coming into this game. They're also leading the Conference with a 3-0 record. On the other hand, Laona was looking to bounce back from their last two losses.
In the first inning, the Bluejay strike first scoring within the first five minutes of the game. They followed it up with Carter Flannery securing a single RBI.
Using this hard hitting momentum the Bluejays take the win over Laona/Wabeno 11-1 securing their ninth win of the season .
Three Lakes will play Crandon on Tuesday. Laon/Wabeno will also play Tuesday against Elcho.