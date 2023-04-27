THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)-Three Lakes baseball played in a Northern Lakes Conference match up on Thursday. The Bluejays shared a 2022 Conference Championship with Florence. This season they carried that same momentum, collecting continous wins totaling six before heading into this game. While Elcho has been looking to secure their first win in the season.
According to the numbers the game would seem like a no brainer. However, Elcho has a pitcher with a great arm; Max Lazers. Lazers prevented Three Lakes heavy hitters from popping any balls off easily. Causing frustrations to rise for Three Lakes. The Bluejays were finally able to get on the board with Chase Melton stealing home base while Max Lazers was recollecting himself and not watching home. The Bluejays nonetheless got the job done further their lead in the second and third inning.
Three lakes went on to win 6-0 securing their 7th victory. They'll travel to face off with Laona/Wabeno Tuesday. While Elcho will play White Lake Friday.