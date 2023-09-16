THREE LAKES, Wis. (WJFW) - Oktoberfest returned to Three Lakes on Satturday, it's a tradition that celebrates the German culture. Downtown Three Lakes was filled with a lot for people to do.
Jacqui Sharpe the executive director from the Three Lakes Chamber of Commerce says people look forward to this event every year.
"This is great, we have a great turnout, the weather cooperated we have people all over town enjoying the food and the beer and the music so far it’s going really well," said Jacqui Sharpe.
In addition to all of the fun, visitors also had the chance to check out all of the businesses downtown.
"So we are coming to the end of our busy tourist season so a lot of the weekends are a little bit slower, so we hope to bring people downtown so they can walk in and out of our amazing retailers coffee shops and places here downtown," said Jacqui.
The Three Lakes chamber hosts a number of events throughout the year
