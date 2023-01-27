THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Three Lakes boys basketball team has quietly had one of the more impressive seasons out of all the teams in the Northwoods area. They were on a three-game winning streak before hosting Prentice on Friday in a non-conference hoops game. Three Lakes also held a 10-3 overall record, and were in second place in the Northern Lakes Conference, holding a 6-1 record in conference games.
Their opponent, Prentice, was also riding some momentum heading into their contest on Friday. They were 8-6 overall and were in second place in the Marawood North standings, holding a 5-6 record in conference play.
This game was tight the whole way through, with both teams showing large amounts of hustle and will. However, when the final buzzer went off, Three Lakes came out the victor, winning it 71-60.
This win improves Three Lakes' record to 11-3, and moves their winning streak to four games now. Three Lakes has also won 9 out of their last 10 games this season and have not lost since January 6th. Prentice drops to 8-7 on the loss, just one game above .500.
Three Lakes will look to make it five wins in a row when they travel to Gresham to take on Gresham Community High School on Saturday, February 4th.
Prentice will look to get back in the win column when they host Marawood North Conference opponent Abbotsford on Tuesday.
