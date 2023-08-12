THREE LAKES, Wis. (WJFW) - This weekend, the Three Lakes Center for the Arts held their 19th annual Art on Main event on the corner of Highways 45 and A. The show takes place the second Saturday in August each year. Through partnerships with local businesses, Art on Main gives Northwoods artists a platform to show off their talents.
“We have wonderful artists from jewelry to stone painting to pottery to new eclectic things but they are all people who make their own items," said Sorgel.
Collet Sorgel says that Art on Main is a great way to support Northwoods artists.
“Many people still don’t know that we have a center for the arts that in front is our gallery and behind is a theater and movie studio," said Sorgel. "So it helps promote the area but it also helps promote art in the Northwoods.”
The Three Lakes Center for the Arts holds several Live Events, Movie Screenings, and Galleries throughout the year. More information can be found on their website at tlcfa.org.