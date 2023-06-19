Sourcing, restoring and preserving. It’s all in a day’s work for Kyle McMahon, the head curator for the Three Lakes Historical Society and Museum.
She spent last weekend preparing the museum for the season’s opening, making sure that, come Tuesday, the museum is ready to help visitors discover both the white and indigenous history of the area.
“That's the history that we need to know,” said McMahon. “And that's the history that we tried to present to the public.”
Featured at the museum are exhibits on local icons, like the philosopher of the forest Sam Campbell.
“He loved the Northwoods,” said McMahon on Campbell. “He loved the Three Lakes area.”
As well as the preserved Johnson Family house, which is furnished to model a historically accurate early 20th century home.
“I love all of it, let’s be honest,” said Jill Roth, a critical member of the museum’s small but mighty staff.
Roth says that the best part of working for the museum is the people.
“They were kind and generous and excited about what we had to offer,” said Roth.
Come 11:00amTuesday morning, Roth, McMahon and the rest of the museum’s staff will be ready for the public, eager to show off Three Lakes history to locals and tourists alike.
“We're proud of what we have,” said Roth. “We're proud of where we came from and preserving some of that to show some of the future generations that just didn't know how it was done back then”