THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- Three Lakes hosted Elcho Thursday for a Northern Lakes Conference showdown. The Bluejays haven't had the best run, giving up three straight losses before coming into this game. They've gone 1-5 this season, while Elcho has yet to gain a win.
The Bluejays started strong in the first inning. The Hornets giving up many runs and not able to work out team logistics to bring it all together. In the third inning is when things turned around for them. Three Lakes led 11 to nothing but Hannah Schmidt secures 2 RBI to put the Hornets on the board. Blue jays remain up, but gave up walks which ultimately gave the Hornet enough confidence to score 2 more times putting them at 4.
Elcho had an impressive run in the third inning but ultimately the Bluejay flew away with this win easily.
Three Lakes win 19-4, breaking their three game losing streak and improving their season record to 2-5. Elcho on the other hand, still couldn't secure their win which brings their season record down to 0-4.
Three Lakes will be back in action at home on Friday to face Laona/Wabeno. Elcho will travel again and play Florence.