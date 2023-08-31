Weather Alert

...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND LABOR DAY... Fire weather concerns are expected on Sunday and Labor Day as hotter air moves into the region, afternoon relative humidity values drop into the 20s and 30s and southwest winds gust to around 25 mph. Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily. Please exercise caution with any fires and continue to monitor the forecast and visit the Wisconsin DNR website and click on the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions, especially if you plan on camping or do any outdoor burning.