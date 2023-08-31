THREE LAKES, Wis. (WJFW)- After a massive 28-7 Week 1 upset over the then top ranked Newman Catholic, the Three Lakes Bluejays have been flying high. The Blue Jays flew all the way up to three in this weeks rankings before they took on the Wild Rose Wildcats.
The scoring started off early for the Bluejays, as Jared Kaufman and Tyler Janikowski connected for a big touchdown on the opening play to go up 6-0. They didn't look back there, as Three Lakes kept pouring on the points, going up 36-0 at halftime. Bluejays head coach Tyler Maney said that the big lead was nice, but that he wanted to make sure they were up when the clock hit zero after the fourth quarter, not just the second quarter.
"We preach to keep the pedal down until its over," said Maney, whose team was up 36-0 at the end of the first half. "I know it's a running clock now so that helps us a little bit, but our guys have been here before so they'll do a good job."
Three Lakes could not be stopped all night as quarterback Jared Kaufman and wide receiver Tyler Janikowski were in sync and gashed the Wildcats on their way to a 48-0 victory.
With todays win Three Lakes improves to 2-0 on the season before they take the road for a matchup against Port Edwards. Todays loss puts Wild Rose at 1-1 before they head back home to take on White Lake/Elcho next Friday.