THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)-It was a Northern Lakes match-up Tuesday night between Goodman/Pembine and Three lakes for the second time this season. The Bluejays were on a good six game winning streak before entering the first round of the playoffs. They’re ranked third in the Conference under Laona/Wabeno and Crandon with a 6-4 Northern Lakes record.
While Goodman/Pembine were looking to get revenge after their tough loss to Three Lakes last game. There’s no better way to do it than knocking the Bluejays out the rounds and claiming their spot in round two of the playoffs.
Three Lakes went into the second half of the game giving the Patriots no chance to catch up. The Bluejays led 41-10 over Goodman/Pembine. You could tell from the Three Lakes girls that they felt comfortable in their position, smiling and working together as a team. They knew this game was theirs for the taking. Senior, Kallie Volk led the team with 21 points, while freshman, Kassidy Williams had 14.
Three Lakes took the win over Goodman/Pembine 67 to 19 for the second time this season and will move on to play the winner of Gibraltar and Niagara.