Brooklyn couldn’t help but laugh at the antics of Tabby the cat.
“it's so silly,” said Brooklyn Leggett.
Tabby is one of the titular characters in Mr. Potter and Tabby Feed the Fish, one of the books that Brooklyn listened to at the Yawkey House’s storytime in the garden.
“It's a great opportunity for everybody to enjoy the outside during the summer, and to have some fun with interesting story books,” said Sheryl Del Conte, the curator of events at the Marathon County Historical Society.
Story time in the garden happens on the second Tuesday of every month at the Yawkey House, each time with a separate theme.
“Today's theme was fish,” said Del Conte. “But it could be a gardening theme or depending on the season, it might have to do with snow, or the leaves harvest.”
Its official goal is to offer a productive summer activity.
“It gives them something that brings the kids out of the house to do,” said Del Conte.
But organizers hope that it's also just an opportunity to laugh.
“I try to pick funny books that will get them laughing. And it's some of my favorite events,” said Del Conte.