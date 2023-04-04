MADISON (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the winner of the Keep Wildlife Wild Poster Contest.
This year's theme was "If You Care, Leave Them There."
Fourth, Fifth and Sixth graders from across the state were invited to submit posters that spread the word about keeping all wildlife healthy and wild.
There DNR announced winners for each grade:
Fourth-Grade Winners:
- 1st Place: Elsa Wright from Suamico
- 2nd Place: Emerson Szerenyi from Delafield
- 3rd Place: Abigail Herbert from Wauwatosa
Fifth-Grade Winners:
- 1st Place: Thisbe Ellis from Freedom
- 2nd Place: Avery Helland from Osseo
- 3rd Place: Charlotte Jaskolski from Delafield
Sixth-Grade Winners:
- 1st Place: Scarlett Olson from Suring
- 2nd Place Daphene Ellis from Freedom
- 3rd Place: Sanjivani Swaminathan from Greenville
All of the inning posters can be found on the DNR's website.
The Keep Wildlife Wild Program began in 2014 with a focus on providing information about wildlife species' natural behaviors, tips on how to determine if a wild animal is truly orphaned and what to do if someone finds a wild animal in need of assistance. The goal of the contest is to create a poster that teaches the importance of enjoying and observing wildlife in the wild and not keeping wildlife in homes or as pets.
The guidelines for the 2023-24 Keep Wildlife Wild Poster Contest will be posted on the DNR's poster design contest webpage in Aug.
