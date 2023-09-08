MADISON, Wis. (WJFW) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to collect red pine seeds. DNR's tree nursery in Boscobel will sow the last supply of seeds in storage. Early September is the prime time to collect red pine cones as they turn from green to purplish brown.
"The DNR's supply of red pine seed due to the lack of good cone crops over the past couple of years," said Jeremiah Auer, DNR Forest Regeneration Specialist. "Help in collecting seed now is vital to ensure the future of this valuable timber resource.”
The DNR will pay $125 for each bushel of properly collected red pine cones. Each bushel is around a half-pound of viable seeds. Therefore, the nursery needs to buy over 120 bushels of cones to last one year.
According to the DNR, red pine is the state's main cone tree for timber production. Collecting red pine cones helps collectors earn money and ensures the next generation of red pine trees in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin DNR provided information on how to collect, store and sell the pine cones.
HOW TO COLLECT
- Before collecting cones, contact one of state nurseries to ensure purchasing is still open.
- Griffith Nursery – Wisconsin Rapids 715-424-3700
- Wilson Nursery – Boscobel 608-375-4123
- Hayward Nursery – Hayward 715-492-1204
- All seed must be of natural origin. Trees in your yard are not appropriate for seed harvest.
- Seed must be separated and labeled by county of origin.
- Cones must be closed. Red pine cones open and close quickly in response to humidity changes but they disperse most of their seed after opening the first time.
- Red pine cones are mature when they have turned from green to purplish with red-brown tips. Use clippers to snip these mature, unopened cones at the base of the branch.
- Wear gloves so your hands don’t get covered in sap.
- Do not mistake Austrian or Scotch pine for red pine. Scotch pine bark is flaky (especially toward the upper part of the stem) and orange and their cones appear twisted and green, even at maturity. Austrian pine tends to be found in urban environments, has a stocky appearance and darker bark compared to red pine. The DNR’s “Forest Trees of Wisconsin” booklet can help collectors identify red pine.
- Get permission from the landowner before collecting cones.
HOW TO SELL
- After collecting, store the cones in a cool, dry area to limit mold growth or cone opening.
- Store the cones in breathable containers.
- Deliver the cones to one of the DNR buying stations ASAP.
- If there is excess debris mixed in with the cones, they may be rejected, or a price reduction applied. The DNR reserves the right to refuse purchase if the cones don’t meet specifications.
For more information, visit the DNR's website.