The Table holds the first in person community meal since 2019

RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – The Table, a monthly meal held at St. Augustine’s Church in Rhinelander, is back serving meals in person for the first time since 2019. The church and other local organizations make the meal possible by donations and work from volunteers.
The Table started in 1995 as a meal for people in the community who were having trouble making ends meet. The meal is held on the last day of each month because programs such as food stamps or other supplemental benefits would not be distributed until the first of each month. The meal successfully brought people together for food and a sense of community until 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the meal to consider alternate modes of delivery, and volunteers provided the meals “to-go” for anyone. While people still received their food, something was missing from the traditionally communal meal.
Jo Anne Maas is a volunteer for The Table’s meals and she sees the meals as more than simply food. “It’s the socialization. It’s the folks that need to get together and have a conversation. And reach out to each other and just, you know, play cards,” said Maass.
The Table provides people a place to enjoy a meal and more importantly enjoy each other’s company.
To help out by either donating or volunteering, people are encouraged to contact St. Augustine’s Church – 715-420-0066.