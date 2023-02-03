The prosecution rests: Goplin murder trial day 3

ANTIGO, Wis (WJFW) – Day three of the Derek Goplin Trial saw the prosecution wrap up its case for first-degree intentional homicide. The day began by the prosecution and defense discussing evidentiary issues. After Judge Rhode decided what would be allowed in court, the jury was called into the courtroom.
The prosecution called Dan Duley, the City of Antigo’s Chief of Police, to the witness stand. Chief Duley recalled what happened when he arrived at the Reese residence at 9:20am on November 1, 2021. He describes the protective sweep of the residence and what he noticed during that sweep. Duley then explained the layout of the home and the diagram drawn from the floor plan. The questioning then focused on what injuries Goplin had when he was brought to the Antigo Police Department on November 5, 2021. Jurors saw the scabs on Goplin’s hands and bruises on his torso and arms. The prosecution called the jury’s attention to the items found in Goplin’s possession when he was arrested, including Reese’s red sport utility vehicle, check book, and debit card.
During cross examination of Chief Duley, the defense pointed out Goplin only paid for the hotel room with Reese’s debit card, but the Duley clarified he contacted the bank to freeze the victim’s account on November 1, 2021. The defense then called Duley’s and the jury’s attention to a Rolex watch located in the red SUV. The defense explained that if Goplin needed money, he could have easily pawned the Rolex.
The next witness was Reese’s neighbor who provided law enforcement with the footage from the security cameras located around the neighbor’s home. Two out of the four cameras mounted outside the neighbors home were pointed in the direction of the Reese home and had recorded footage from October 31, 2021.
Next, Antigo Police Captain Kyle Rustick, who sifted through the 39 hours of footage, explained what was on the security footage. The jury saw the footage of Reese with a rake and bags, walking across the yard. It also showed a child playing in the yard and the red SUV in the driveway. Jurors were then shown security footage of a person and what appears to be a child walking to the red SUV, and the SUV leaving the driveway. Following Captain Rustick’s testimony, the prosecution rested its case.
After a short recess, the defense began calling witnesses. First was the nighttime front desk manager from the hotel Goplin checked into on October 31, 2021. The manager stated she was the one who contacted law enforcement when one of the housekeepers said there was a child walking around the hotel hallways. She said when she made contact with the child, the child was calm, smiling, and generally in a good mood.
No other witnesses were scheduled to testify the rest of the day, so the jury was dismissed early. The trial will resume Monday at 9am with the defense set to call more witnesses.