STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW) - History plays a vital role in our every day lives and preserving it allows us to cherish those moments as well as create new ones for the future. That's exactly what a group is doing in Stevens Point to a iconic building.
"I think a lot of it gets lost when people see these old buildings that are falling apart and don’t understand the historic integrity that comes with the design," said Jeanna Trezbiatowski the venue director for The Opera House.
The Opera House, formally known as "Fox Theater" is a historic site located in downtown Stevens Point that has been closed for decades, but now it’s being brought back to life.
“It’s exciting for me to have hands in these project and energy for this project to help sure that enjoyment with the community,” said Jeanna.
Jeanna Trzebiatowski is the one of the many helping hands looking to revitalize the building, she says it requires a lot of different subcontractors from private companies to make sure everything is in the right place.
"With a building that’s over 130 years old like The Opera House, every time you move a brick you find a new surprise," said Jeanna. "I’m thankful we have a really strong team behind us to help us navigate those surprises," she said.
"The coolest part about this project is not only history is not only being preserved," but it is being restored," said Mayor Mike Wiza.
Mayor Mike Wiza says preserving that history is the driving force behind this project.
"You can see the work going on the balcony that’s going to be restored to the original 1900s balcony the letters of The Opera House are going to be going up soon and people are going to once again walk in and throw yourself back in time to this historic building," said Mike Wiza.
The Opera House may never be a theater again showcasing the likes of the magical Harry Houdini, but it will have it's own twist.
"The company that owns it is going to be turning it into an event venue so you’re going to be able to have conferences or weddings birthday parties, so it still can be and will be a performance venue but not in that traditional sense," said Mayor Mike Wiza.
The Opera House project doesn’t have a finished date yet, but organizers are hoping it will be completed by early next year.