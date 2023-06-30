Rhinelander, WI. (WJFW)- Starting July 6th the Hodag food Wagon will be returning for its 3rd year. It allows kids to grab fresh produce and non-perishable items. The pantry designed the program to bridge the gap between spring and fall semesters.
It’s operated by the Rhinelander area Food Pantry in partnership with the YMCA of the Northwoods, Rhinelander District Library and the U-W Extension Food Wise. Courtney Smith the Associate Executive Director of the Rhinelander Food Pantry said volunteers hand out food bags with a variety of items inside.
“They’ll be a couple of breakfast style items as well as a couple of lunch items and then a couple of items that can be used for dinner," said Smith.
The bags this year will be larger in size and will include more items for the entire family.
“So this year we’ve expanded the bags, we’ve gone from a lunch size bag of single serve, to a bag that includes those fun kid friendly single serve food items, but also that include full size items that can be used for the whole family to go towards their dinner," said Smith.
The program will take place every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rhinelander district Library until August 24th.
“This programs just really lives out our mission here at the pantry, it has great community partnerships, it also has incredible community support and then we get to use a great team of volunteers," said Smith.
Anyone interested in volunteering can visit RhinelanderFoodPantry.org or stop by Thursdays during the food wagons hours.